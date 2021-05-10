Anna Lembke, MD Discusses New Book on Achieving Balance and Avoiding Addiction in a Dopamine-Overloaded World

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2021 -- Dr. Anna Lembke guest hosts the premiere episode of a new Podcast Series called RECOVERY…A HERO'S JOURNEY, created by Addiction Psychiatrist Patricia Halligan, MD (http://www.drpatriciahalligan.com), which airs on the Voice America Health & Wellness Channel on Tuesday, May 11th at 12 Noon Pacific Time/3 PM Eastern Time. After the program has aired live it will be available for on-demand listening at Dr. Patricia Halligan's show page at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4017 . She discusses the overprescribing problem in America and the perfect storm that created it…namely, the lack of addiction training in medicine, and a medical culture that pathologizes everyday anxieties and incentivizes overprescribing. She goes into depth regarding the harmful effects of Benzodiazepines and how to deprescribe them safely and effectively.



Dr. Anna Lembke is Medical Director of Stanford Addiction Medicine and author of Drug Dealer, MD-How Doctors Were Duped, Patients Got Hooked, and Why It's So Hard to Stop (2016), which was highlighted in the New York Times as one of the top five books to read to understand the opioid epidemic (Zuger, 2018). She recently appeared in the award-winning documentary "Medicating Normal."



Dr. Lembke discusses her forthcoming book, Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence (Dutton/Penguin Random House, August 2021), which explores how to moderate consumption in a dopamine-overloaded world. "Because of technology, we have access to a virtually infinite variety of high dopamine substances (of increasing potency), which makes us all vulnerable to addiction."



Dr. Lembke attributes the inspiration behind her book to her patients in recovery, whom she fondly refers to as her "heroes…modern day prophets who have a wisdom and sense of life balance that we can all benefit from." The book gracefully combines the neuroscience of addiction in easy-to-understand metaphors with her patients' stories of addiction and recovery.



