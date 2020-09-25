Anna Lobsanova Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Her New Music Album

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- Anna Lobsanova is a Canadian multi-disciplinary artist and she has proudly announced the launch of her new album called 'Divine'. Inspired by her strong Christian Faith, her music reflects the divine beauty of God and what it represents. To introduce this new faith inspired music album to the world, Anna has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and she is welcoming generous support and backing.



"I produce music inspired by my Christian Faith, and my songs express divine beauty." Said Anna Lobsanova, while introducing her new music album project to the Kickstarter community. "My Christian Faith is very important to me, and music is one of the creative ways I express the divine." She added. Based in Toronto Canada, Anna also runs a website called Wonder Arts Studio, where she shares her music and other artistic creations.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/wondersartsstudio/divine-music-album and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the launch of this faith inspired music album. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of only CA$ 500, and she is offering this album as a reward for the backers from around the world. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Anna Lobsanova

Anna Lobsanova is a multi-disciplinary artist from Canada, and she has created this music album called 'Divine' for the fans of music and Christians worldwide. This album is inspired by her strong Christian Faith and she is welcoming Christians from around the world to support her in its launch.



Contact:

Contact Person: Anna Lobsanova

Company: Wonders Arts Studio

City: Toronto

State: Ontario

Country: Canada

Phone: 4165642148

Email: wondersartiststudio@gmail.com

Website: www.wondersartsstudio.com