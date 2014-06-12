Anna Maria Luxury Beachfronts Now Offering Lodging for Summer Weddings

Holmes Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Anna Maria Luxury Beachfronts is now providing lodging for summer weddings on Anna Maria Island. The island is a picturesque location for those seeking affordable destination weddings in a tropical setting. Many couples hold their ceremonies right on the beach, offering a fun alternative to the traditional wedding for all their guests and memories that will last a lifetime. Known to many as the beach wedding capital of Florida, Anna Maria Island receives scores of tourists every year looking to tie the knot in one of their favorite vacation spots. Anna Maria Luxury Beachfronts is ready as they are every year for the influx of summer wedding traffic, and invites newlyweds, guests, and those celebrating anniversaries to stay in one of their luxurious vacation rentals on Anna Maria Island.



The island’s booming wedding industry led to the advent of the Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce Wedding Festival, which just celebrated its 7th year this past May. Brides from all over the world attend this event for cake tastings, fashion shows, mock wedding ceremonies, prizes, and more. These events help brides decide how they want to design their own weddings, and many of them return when summer comes to celebrate their actual wedding day with the vendors they found during the festival.



Anna Maria Luxury Beachfronts would like to be a part of that special day. Their five rental properties offer beautiful views of the Gulf of Mexico and the height of luxury both inside and outside the units. Book now before summer reservations fill up.



For Anna Maria Island vacation rentals visit Anna Maria Beachfronts online or call 800-594-5702.



About Anna Maria Luxury Beachfronts

Anna Maria Luxury Beachfronts is an upscale beach property rental company located on Anna Maria Island off the coast of Florida. They strive to offer the best possible accommodations for visitors to Florida who won’t settle for good enough. The setting provides a relaxing alternative to other areas of Florida that have become crowded and overrun by tourists. Anna Maria Luxury Beachfronts takes reservations year-round, so call today.



For more information visit www.annamariabeachfronts.com.