Anna Maria Luxury Beachfronts Now Offering Summer 2014 Rentals

Holmes Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Anna Maria Luxury Beachfronts is now offering deals on their best properties for summer 2014. Book now to stay in a luxury 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Bradenton Beach Club unit for only $2595 to $3495 per week. These properties have a direct gulf front that guests can admire right from their private 29 ft. screened-in balcony, but even the view from the living room is spectacular. The wheelchair accessible condos also feature elevators and can sleep 2-6 comfortably on a king, queen, and 2 twin beds.



The gourmet kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and is fully equipped with high end appliances, making it easy for guests to entertain and relax with refreshing drinks and elaborate vacation feasts. Call 908-236-2966 or visit www.annamariabeachfronts.com to make a reservation today.



The Bradenton may not fit everyone’s style, however. Now from $2795 to $4890 per week vacationers can enjoy the LaPlage Unit 2. LaPlage units offer more of a luxury hotel experience than the company’s condo-style Anna Maria Island beachfront rentals. The spacious LaPlage Unit 2 offers 2,880 sq. ft. of space featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths and sleeps up to 8 people comfortably. Enjoy the large pool, pergola, spa, and BBQ at any time in addition to gorgeous gulf views and easy beach access.



A private garage fits 2 cars and keeps them out of the hot Florida sun. Guests will love having all the amenities they have at home and more with a separate laundry room, custom cabinetry, and a gourmet kitchen.



For more information on these or other Anna Maria Island beach rentals, visit their website or call 908-236-2966.



About Anna Maria Luxury Beachfronts

Anna Maria Luxury Beachfronts is an upscale beach property rental company located on Anna Maria Island off the coast of Florida. They strive to offer the best possible accommodations for visitors to Florida who won’t settle for good enough. The setting provides a relaxing alternative to other areas of Florida that have become crowded and overrun by tourists. Anna Maria Luxury Beachfronts takes reservations year-round, so call today.



For more information visit www.annamariabeachfronts.com.