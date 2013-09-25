Annabella (Utah) Breaking News: "G3 Development" Respected COO, Adam Paul Green, Announces Ivins and Roosevelt Winner of Week 22 Social Media #1 MVP MLM Award: Chris Turpin (Forever Living)

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Each day, on average, Google searches currently total over 400,000,000. When people are looking to purchase something they want/need, more-and-more they’re going “on line” to find out what other people think or say about a certain product, service or brand. The relevancy that influences people’s buying behavior is other people’s conversations. That’s if they can find a conversation and if it provides the value that people are looking for. If one can learn “how” to use social media correctly then they’ll understand “what” the market is looking for and “where” they are looking.



To sum up:

For many, the Web isn’t a place to look for information — it’s the only place.



To read more and connect with this Week’s Winners: (email) adam@adampaulgreen.com



In 2005, Google began personalizing search results for each user. Depending on their history of previous searches, Google crafted results for logged in users. In 2008, Bruce Clay said that "ranking is dead" because of personalized search. He opined that it would become meaningless to discuss how a website ranked, because its rank would potentially be different for each user and each search.



The Real Reasons Why To Use Social Media:

1. If ones business can’t be found — they are not engaging with the “True Market.”

2. Social Media (YouTube) is 64% more effective — than traditional advertising.

3. Ones “True Competition” — is guaranteed to be engaged in Social Media.

4. One will find customers — 15 times faster with Social Media.

5. One can reach the “True Market” — by simply engaging the right people.

6. By ignoring this Social Media Market, they are not creating opportunities – while the competition is.

7. Social Media saves massive amounts of time— if one uses it right.



If one thinks about “the real reason why” they need to engage in Social Media, it all boils down to these basics:

(a) Forming the right relations and

(b) Doing so the right way



Many business leaders are still at the fundamental stage of asking,



“Why is Social Media important for my business?”



This very question begs another question:



“Have you been paying attention to the marketplace?”



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