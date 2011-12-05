Annadine Smart: New Authorized Clean Green Nation Partner in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2011 -- Annadine Smart is now an authorized Clean Green Nation partner in Lake Charles Louisiana. Clean Green Nation is an innovative company that focuses on affordable energy saving products and green living education throughout the United States and Canada.



While sustainable energy has been on the forethought of everyone’s mind for decades, it wasn’t until this past year that it became an affordable option for the average home and business owner. Consumers interested in ways to save energy Lake Charles can contact Annadine Smart for information on solar power, wind LED lighting and energy efficient products for the home and businesses. Clean Green Nation is a green products company that focuses on delivering the highest quality and most affordable options for renewable energy. By focusing on creating personalized solar panels, energy efficient home appliances and small wind turbines, the company has created a way to put sustainable energy in the hands of every consumer.



In addition to numerous high quality products and services Clean Green Nation offers, there is also a complete resource center on the website that offers facts about wind power, the history and future of renewable energy and the effect of the human carbon footprint on the planet. As a new authorized partner of the company, Annadine Smart is able to teach consumers about the best wind and solar products to fit their needs and usage; as well as organic living in Lake Charles, LA for the first time in Lake Charles, Louisiana.



About Clean Green Nation:

Clean Green Nation is the leading manufacturer of green news and information as well as sustainable energy products throughout the United States and Canada. The company specializes in wind LED lightning, solar power and green living education. Find more information by visiting http://www.annadines.cleangreennation.com. For more information on Clean Green Nation products and services in Lake Charles, Louisiana, contact Annadine Smart via email at annadines@cleangreennation.com or phone at (888) 566-1344.