Annahootz Alaskan Adventures Is Offering Guided Sightseeing/Fishing/Hunting

For those who want to experience a good adventure, visiting Alaska is among the best means to have a fun and enjoyable time. Annahootz Alaskan Adventures is a company that provides guided sightseeing, fishing and hunting within the proximity of Southeast Alaska. The company offers a tour that showcases everyone the part of Alaska that can only be seen by residents of the place.



Jim Phillips, a registered guide in Alaska, shares his innate knowledge earned through almost 5 decades of fishing, camping, hiking and hunting within Southeast Alaska.



The hunts for Mountain Goats, Sitka Black-Tailed Deer, Brown and Black Bears within Alaska are boat-based, stalking and spotting the various tidal flats of Prince of Wales Islands and Baranof in Southeast Alaska.



Black Bear hunting is on Southeast Alaska’s Prince of Wales Island, which generates a lot of huge black bears compared to other places in the United States of America and Canada. The hunt guides are boat-based in a 42-foot cruiser as the base camp and stalking and spotting are from skiffs. In addition, the company provides trophy-class fishing guides for freshwater fish and saltwater fish.



Everyone will be able to benefit from the sightseeing adventure in Alaska using the 29-foot cruiser of Annahootz Alaskan Adventures while they explore the waters of Tongass National Forest and Southeast Alaska. In addition, everyone will be able to personally see and be amazed with the wildlife in Southeast Alaska like otters, whales, bears and others. Utilization of Tongass National Forest is sanctioned and permitted by the Sitka Ranger Dist.



The company will provide adventurers with a Caboose Floathouse, which can accommodate almost seven individuals. The company has outdoor equipment and gears provided for rent. Sitka, Alaska, which is situated in Baranof Islands, is among Southeast Alaska’s largest islands which are surrounded by largest moderate rain forest all over the world.



All these adventures are certainly provided by the tour guides of Annahootz Alaskan Adventures. For those individuals or families who are fond of adventures, they will certainly benefit from the services provided by this company.



For more details with respect to the Alaskan Adventures by Annahootz Alaskan Adventures, please visit their website at http://annahootz.com . The company provides tour guides related to sightseeing, hunting and fishing in Southeast Alaska.



