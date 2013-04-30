Kaohsiung City, Taiwan -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Xocai International Update: Adam Paul Green, MXI Corp Top Earning Ambassador, has this breaking news for Healthy Chocolate distributors around the globe. The “Healthy Chocolate” US Trademark has received an update this week to its effectiveness statement. The MXI Auto-Ship Loyalty Program is designed to reward those members of your Healthy Chocolate Family who continue to purchase products via our auto-ship program. The Loyalty Program is available to newly enrolled Affiliates and higher who join and establish an auto-ship order at the time of their enrollment. The Loyalty Program is available for 12 months from the date of enrollment. Free products may be earned by maintaining an active auto-ship order for two or more consecutive auto-ships. Every two consecutive auto-ship orders you purchase will earn free product on a Buy 2 Get 1 Free offer. Also, our new 2013 anti-aging skin care product, Xophoria, is going to be launched this year starting in March 2013 at a special, exclusive event in California.



Those who can make it there will receive the details on the science behind our new crème, lotion, serum, cleanser, spf and other cosmeceutical skin spot application products. Enter this promo code and receive a special FREE gift: 'Team Elite'



Annapolis Maryland Businessman and Ambassador Adam Paul Green Announces New MXI Corp 'Team Elite' Online Conference for Kaohsiung City Xocai Weight Loss Healthy Chocolate Consumers on May 2



The North American diet is almost completely void of the essential fatty acid Omega-3. Researchers believe that at least 60% of North Americans are presently deficient in Omega-3 fatty acids and that children are obtaining almost no Omega-3. In fact, the deficiency of Omega-3 in the North American diet has now been linked to an extensive list of health-related problems cited in over 2,000 scientific studies.



They are considered essential fatty acids, which means that they are essential to human health but cannot be manufactured by the body. The National Institutes of Health and International Society for the Study of Fatty Acids and Lipids (ISSFAL) recommends that individuals consume at least 220mg daily of DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), the most important Omega-3 fatty acids, and that pregnant and nursing women consume at least 300mg daily. For comparison purposes, there is 100mg of DHA per 1/4 cup of canned tuna.



The Xoçai™ Omega Squares™ have a minimum of 200mg of DHA and EPA per three 11 gram squares. The Xoçai™ Omega Squares™ are an excellent source of Omega-3 and promotes the necessary balance of essential fatty acids through the Açaí Berry, flaxseed and a patented, plant-based, encapsulated Omega-3.



It is important to maintain an appropriate balance of Omega-3 and Omega-6 in your diet as these two substances work together to promote better health. A healthy diet should consist of roughly two times more Omega-6 fatty acids than Omega-3 fatty acids (2:1).



Many researchers suggested that the present excessive levels of Omega-6 fatty acids, relative to Omega-3 fatty acids (10:1), in the North American diet has created a significant imbalance and is a major factor in the rising rate of diseases in the United States. Omega-9 fatty acids are not classified as essential fatty acids, because they can be created by the human body from unsaturated fat.



The Xoçai™ Omega Squares™ has been developed to provide your body the essential fatty acids for preventative and better health during every stage of your life!



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries.