Keller Williams Flagship of Maryland of Anne Arundel County, Maryland Reports Record 2012

Millersville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Anne Arundel County Maryland CEO, and Real Estate Career Consultant Wendy Hess is pleased to announce 2012 was a record year for real estate sales. Serving Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County, Baltimore City, Howard County, Harford County, Prince Georges County and Calvert County, Keller Williams Flagship of Maryland recorded over 1,161 transactions adding up to over $306mm in sales.



With an ever changing real estate market, Wendy Hess cites the over 100 skill based education classes held throughout the year at the Millersville location for the skillset needed by the real estate agents to help the public.



Keller Williams Flagship of Maryland will be further expanding in 2013 in Odenton Maryland, adding 35 Real Estate agents and 3 staff members. To build on the strong growth and momentum, Keller Williams Flagship of Maryland announces further enhancements of training programs to include Productivity training for new agents and Leadership and Team Building for existing agents.



About Keller Williams Flagship of Maryland

Keller Williams Flagship of Maryland is located in the middle of Maryland between Annapolis and Baltimore. Keller Williams Flagship of Maryland can be found online at KWFlagship.com. Career opportunities can be obtained by emailing Keller Williams Flagship of Maryland at info@KWFlagshipofMaryland.com or calling at 410.729.7700 for details.