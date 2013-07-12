Anne Street Partners Announce Corporate Charity Partnership with the Duke of Edinburgh's Award in Australia

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Anne Street Partners is delighted to announce its association with The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in Australia – commonly known as “The Duke of Ed”.



The partnership marks the first corporate workplace giving relationship for the The Duke of Ed and has been over six months in the planning. It allows Anne Street Partners staff to become directly involved with improving the lives of young Australians from all walks of life through direct guidance and charitable contributions.



Duke of Ed is Australia’s leading youth development charity. It transforms the lives of young people across Australia, and has a proven itself an effective way of raising self-esteem, resilience and confidence in young people – including those with disabilities or social need.



Michael Adamson, Anne Street Partners, Chief Executive Officer said: “The Award inspires confidence, leadership and community engagement in young people – attributes that Anne Street Partners views as core components to its company value proposition. We therefore consider them an ideal corporate charity partner for us.



“Furthermore, we are excited to offer our employees the opportunity to partake directly in The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, which teaches new skills that can be readily transferred into the workplace. We will also be actively promoting The Duke of Ed as a way of directly becoming involved with the local community, assisting with award participations and coaching activities – it’s a great way to help young people reach their Duke of Ed goals.”



Peter Kaye, the Chief Executive Officer of The Duke of Ed, said the association with Anne Street Partners has heralded a new era for the awards and recipients.



“Anne Street Partners has committed more than just funds to The Duke of Ed - it is making a tangible contribution to the program in a way that will benefit our program immensely,” Mr Kaye said.



“It has opened the way for our corporate sponsors to take an active role in nurturing the youth of Australia.”



For more information on how you can get involved please contact Brent Tuckerman on btuckerman@annestreetpartners.com.au.



Telephone: 02 9254 0413

Level 17, 1 Alfred Street, Sydney NSW 2000