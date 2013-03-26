Announcement: A New Music Site, tweewoo.com, Just Went Live

Barcelona, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Tweewoo.com is just went live. On the site, music lovers can listen to music any time of the day or night. tweewoo.com is the latest free Internet radio site, which enables music lovers to listen to free music and explore new artists. The mobile version of the site is what is capturing a great deal of attention in the music world - the mobile version allows users to listen to music from the site while you are on the go – they can listen to music on their phone, on their iPad and many other mobile devices. tweewoo.com is on their way to becoming one of the top free music websites on the net.



This music social network is dedicated to connecting music lovers from around the world with independent artists and bands of different styles and types, but the idea behind the site doesn’t stop right there. Record labels and independent bands/artists can also use tweewoo in order to promote their business.



Tweewoo.com gives users the opportunity to get free legal downloads, follow their favorite artists to build a personalized radio and create unlimited playlists. All activity is posted on the user profiles.



Ramon Arnella is the organizer behind tweewoo.com. He understands that there are currently hundreds of talented bands and musicians with great songs that need a site like tweewoo. He took a step forward and came up with Tweewoo.com to help get those talented musicians exposed.



About Tweewoo

Tweewoo is great for both music lovers and new musicians. Music lovers can discover new singers, while new musicians can get their name out there.



