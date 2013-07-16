Announcement: AJ Photography Is Taking Bookings for Wedding & Portrait Photography in Spain, Alicante

Netherlands, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Spain, July 12, 2013 – Choosing the best wedding photography service is one of the most important aspects of wedding planning. Couples enjoy looking back on their wedding photographs for years to come. Thei wedding album is their first heirloom. It is not uncommon for event planners, wedding planners and couples to thoroughly research a wedding photographer in order to make sure they have what it takes. AJ Photography is currently taking bookings, but couples are encouraged to book the photographer now, because availability is not expected to last long. Andrew Joseph, the owner of AJ Photography is a professional wedding photographer in Spain. While he is mainly booked for weddings that take place on the Costa Blanca, he is also open to photographing weddings on the Costa Del Sol, Norway and in the United Kingdom (London area). To date, Andrew has photographed hundreds of weddings throughout Europe and the proof is in his portfolio. Choosing the best wedding photography service is one of the most important aspects of wedding planning. Couples enjoy looking back on their wedding photographs for years to come. Thei wedding album is their first heirloom. It is not uncommon for event planners, wedding planners and couples to thoroughly research a wedding photographer in order to make sure they have what it takes. AJ Photography is currently taking bookings, but couples are encouraged to book the photographer now, because availability is not expected to last long. Andrew Joseph, the owner of AJ Photography is a professional wedding photographer in Spain. While he is mainly booked for weddings that take place on the Costa Blanca, he is also open to photographing weddings on the Costa Del Sol, Norway and in the United Kingdom (London area). To date, Andrew has photographed hundreds of weddings throughout Europe and the proof is in his portfolio.



When choosing a wedding photographer, it is important that the couple understands how to make the choice. There are some important things to consider and Andew does not mind sharing those things.



“To start with, says Andrew, the photographer should always match the couple’s style. There are a variety of styles the couple can choose from – Traditional or Classic, Lifestyle, Photojournalism and High Fashion. When choosing the photographer, it is important that the couple looks through the portfolio in order to see exactly what the photographer is capable of doing. Also, the couple should always be comfortable with the photographer around – I go out of my way in order to make sure the bride and groom, along with their guests are comfortable and confident with me around. I try my hardest to create images that are creative and based on the events that unfold throughout the day.”



Andrew’s wedding portfolio is packed full of photographs he has taken at weddings– the photographs show exactly how skilled Andrew is with the camera. On the company page, individuals will be able to view Andrew’s recent work under the "blog" section. The blog starts in 2008 and currently ends in June of 2013.



About AjPhotography

AJ Photography is owned by Andrew Joseph Filipowicz, a professional photographer who lives in Spain. He is available to photograph weddings on the Costa Blanca, on the Costa Del Sol, Norway and in the United Kingdom.



Company Contact : Andrew Joseph

Company Email: andrew@ajphotography.eu

Company Phone : +34-671589185