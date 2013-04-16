Announcement: Cape Cod Life Publications Launches the New Cape Cod ART iPad App

Mashpee, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Cape Cod Life Publications announces the launch of the Cape Cod ART app for the iPad. The exposure will appeal to art enthusiasts worldwide with a combination of free and paid content within the app, including bonus features.



The Cape Cod ART app showcases the talents and unique history of this region’s world-famous artistic community, encompassing Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, including detailed articles on local artists, an annual calendar of arts events, cultural news items on local arts organizations, and more!



In addition, the Cape Cod ART app includes a special 32-page “Everything Arts” section, compiled in partnership with the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod. This section includes comprehensive information on hundreds of artists, cultural organizations, museums, theaters, performance groups, and more.



With professional photography, sophisticated graphics and design, and in-depth profiles, the artists, craftspeople, gallery owners, and artistic leaders of Cape Cod are applauded in this unique iPad app.



With the help of the Cape Cod ART app, individuals can comfortably view the Cape and Islands’ artistic community from the comfort of their iPad—wherever they are. “We are very excited about the launching of our Cape Cod ART app,” said Susan Dewey, associate publisher of Cape Cod Life Publications. “The app is particularly useful for the thousands of visitors who travel to Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket every year.”



Download the App for Free through the iTunes App Store



iPad users will be able to explore the Cape Cod ART on the iPad and bring this region’s world-famous artistic community to life on their mobile devices.



Cape Cod LIFE apps are distributed worldwide. Cape Cod Life magazine was the first regional lifestyle publication in New England to introduce an app solely for their iPad users.



Individuals who wish to use the Cape Cod ART app on their iPad can go to the iTunes App Store and download it for free.



About Cape Cod Life Publications

Cape Cod LIFE is a premier lifestyle magazine devoted to the historic charm and panoramic beauty of Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket since 1979. The Cape Cod ART, Cape Cod LIFE and Cape Cod HOME apps can be downloaded from the iTunes App Store.



Cape Cod LIFE has captured the hearts of many readers—for 33 years and counting! Cape Cod LIFE reveals the essence of Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket with its stunning photography, insightful articles and focus on local resources.



Company Contact : Susan Dewey

Company Email: sdewey@capecodlife.com

Company Website : http://capecodlife.com

Company Phone : (508) 419-7381 ext 19