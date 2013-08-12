Announcement: Capital Launches Fast & Easy Loan Programs That Are Not Credit Driven

Akron, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- OneBridge Capital has announced that they are currently offering fast and easy loan programs that are not credit driven. Their goal is to help small business owners get the funding they need in order to branch out into a big business.



OneBridge Capital Makes it Easy to Get a Commercial Loan



Getting a commercial real estate loan with OneBridge Capital is not hard to do. Individuals who apply can be pre-approved within one business day. For working capital loans, the applications are pre-approved within 5 hours and the money is available the next business day. OneBridge has also partnered with commercial mortgage lenders in order to get their customers better commercial loan rates. Unlike many of their competitors, they offer flexible funding options to help meet unique situations and needs. If Commercial Equipment Financing is needed, they offer that as well.



The CEO if OneBridge Capital stated: “Our primary focus is to provide flexible commercial loan options to help small businesses pursue a world of possibilities and increase the overall fiscal health of their business which will have a positive impact on our economy.”



They Offer Various Loan Programs



OneBridge Capital has different loan programs to choose from. These loan programs include:



- Commercial Real Estate Loans

- Working Capital

- Equipment Lease Financing



On all three of these loan programs, OneBridge offers a 1-page application to current business owners. Filling out a 1-page application is much better than filling out a 3-8 page application, like many of their competitors require. Many individuals have already been approved for hard money commercial loans since these three programs were unleashed. Working capital financing has never been this easy.



The loan amount all depends on the program the individual chooses.



- Working Capital Loans – Up to $500,000

- Commercial Real Estate Loans – Up to $50,000,000

- Equipment Lease Loans – Up to $10,000,000



This company takes pride in their ability to support different types of businesses – they support almost every legal business in the book. In order to broaden their capabilities and reach out to others, they will continue to add different financing products as time passes. Individuals and companies who do not see what they are looking for are encouraged to speak with OneBridge Capital – they go out of their way to help their customers.



About OneBridge Capital

OneBridge Capital is a commercial finance company that is well known for providing funding for all types of businesses. Through OneBridge Capital, a working capital loan should not take any more than one business day.



Company Contact : OneBridge Capital

Company Email: anita@1bridgecapital.com

Company Phone : (866) 491-6930