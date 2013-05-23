Announcement: Cherry Creek Medical Weight Loss Clinic in Denver Colorado Offers Their Services to the Public

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- The Cherry Creek medical weight loss clinic provides high quality treatment programs that are individualized to each and every patient. Utilizing the experience and talent of a group of highly qualified physicians and staff, this Colorado Weight Loss clinic can help patients truly turn their lives around. The revolutionary treatments that are available at Cherry Creek Medical Weight Loss a Colorado weight loss center include:



LipoLean Injections™

The Lipolean Injections are a revolutionary treatment option used to aid our medical weight loss programs. A complex combination of vitamins and amino acid are used in injections as a means to help aid our dieters in reaching their weight loss goals. Lipolean injections work to help increase the metabolism, detoxify, and cleanse the body. The compounds found in Lipolean injections also help to protect the body from the free radicals that can be the cause of premature aging.



HCG weight loss and injections

This is a Denver weight loss program known as “Dr. Simeon’s HCG injection’s and 500 calorie diet”. It is a program that truly produces amazing and long lasting results. This program has been able to help our patients loose 1-2 pounds per day with no hunger and no muscle loss. Weekly weigh-in’s as well as visits with a highly qualified doctor help patients keep on track.



Phentermine Programs

Phentermine is a stimulant that helps to suppress appetite and stimulate the metabolism. This means that under this treatment patients burn more fat and are less hungry. Another effect of this treatment is that it works to increase the levels of oxidation of stored fat. Phentermine is one of the most commonly prescribed weight loss medications. The Phentermine treatments that are administered at the Denver Cherry Creek Weight Loss clinic are done so under the highly trained staff to insure proper administration.



Hormone Replacement Therapy

This Denver, Colorado Hormone Replacement facility has an expertly designed regiment for hormone replacement therapies. For men with decreased testosterone production, hormone replacement therapy can help combat the common side effects that are associated with it. Testosterone replacement can help to increase sex drive, improve bone growth and increase lean muscle. Women’s hormone replacement needs can be met with Cherry Creek’s hormone replacement therapy. Women’s Bio-identical hormone therapies are individually developed for each patient and work to achieve healthy aging.



