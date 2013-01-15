Announcement: iPad Apps Expand for Cape Cod Life and Cape Cod Home

Mashpee, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Cape Cod Life Publications is fueling its own growth in the iPad App world. The Cape Cod LIFE and Cape Cod HOME iPad apps are experiencing rapid growth with more subscribers worldwide, an increase in available issues, and more subscription options.



The Cape Cod Life app now offers more than 17 issues with 1 month, 6 months and 1 year subscriptions, while the Cape Cod Home app offers in excess of 16 issues dating back to 2010 with 3 months, 6 months and 1 year subscriptions. The number of issues will continue to increase in the upcoming year and we are working on more enhancements.



With the help of the Cape Cod LIFE app, individuals can comfortably view Cape Cod & the Islands from the comfort of their iPad - wherever they are.



Download the App for Free through the iTunes App Store



iPad users will be able to Explore Cape Cod and the Islands on the iPad and bring every issue of the magazine to life on the mobile device.



Cape Cod LIFE Is a popular lifestyle magazine that has captured the hearts of many readers – for 33 years and counting! Cape Cod LIFE captures the essence of Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket with its stunning photography, well-written articles and local resources.



It’s easy to subscribe to the Cape Cod Life Apps.



The Cape Cod Life and Cape Cod Home Magazine apps gives users numerous issues of the magazine to enjoy on the mobile device – they also include additional interactive content in the app. Cape Cod LIFE apps are distributed worldwide and they are the first lifestyle publication on Cape Cod to introduce an app solely for their iPad users.



Individuals who wish to use the Cape Cod LIFE app or Cape Cod HOME app on their iPad can go to the iTunes App Store and download it for free. After downloading the app, users will have access to the library of issues available for purchase or users can opt for a subscription.



Cape Cod LIFE’s Web and New Media Director, Russ Blanc made the following statement: “We’re constantly designing and expanding our new mobile-based content to reach a broader audience. We continually strive to make Cape Cod LIFE as the number one resource for Cape Cod & the Islands.



It’s a perfect blend of design, content and excellent photography that captures the essence of Cape Cod on the tablet. We are seeing incredible growth from the mobile space and are focusing on excellent user-experience!”



Cape Cod Life Apps are Offering Options



Content from the magazines are not the only things being offered in this app. Individuals who use the app will have access to additional photography, recipes, audio clips and videos. Each one of the issues will be fully optimized for easy reading on the iPad. And now you can either choose your favorite issue or receive them all by choosing a subscription.



About Cape Cod Life Publications

Cape Cod LIFE is a premier lifestyle magazine that has long captured the historic charm and panoramic beauty of Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket – since 1979! The Cape Cod LIFE and Cape Cod HOME apps can be downloaded from the iTunes App Store.



Company Contact : Russ Blanc

Company Email: rblanc@capecodlife.com

Company Website : http://capecodlife.com

Company Phone : (508) 419-7381 ext 20