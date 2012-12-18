Announcement: Jackie's Ramblings Allows Advertisements

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- JackiesRamblings.com is a site that is ran by a single mother who started blogging during her teen years, when she first got a computer. Today, Jackie puts a lot of work into her site. Each post she puts on the site is packed full of resourceful information. Jackie’s posts consist of” random things” and “things she likes to talk about.”



Thanks to all of the work Jackie has put into the site, she gets around 340 unique visitors each day – that comes out to around 90,000 hits per month and it is growing more and more each day. This is why Jackie has decided to offer advertising space directly on her blog. Individuals can advertise through text or through a banner. Jackie even gives the opportunity to write and post a review on her site. She also states that the users can purchase a T-shirt from Café Press, take a picture with it on and send it to her with a link and she will do a blog post of the individual wearing the shirt. Of course, she does charge a monthly price to advertise on her site, but the price is well worth it.



JRB Enterprises is another one of Jackie’s blog sites that readers may be interested in. Another blog by Jackie is JackieRose.ws and here, Jackie shares her secrets on how she makes money on the Internet. Individuals can receive updates by subscribing to Jackie’s Facebook.



About Jackie Rose

Jackie Rose is the owner of JackiesRamblings.com. She has been blogging since she was a teenager and enjoys not only voicing her opinion on the Internet, but also making money online.



Company Contact : Jackie Rose

Company Email: jackieroseb@gmail.com

Company Phone : 801-231-9477