Announcement: Launch of Maths Tuition Centre Corporate Video & YouTube Channel

Singapore -- 05/07/2013 -- Learning SimpliCity, a maths tuition centre located in Singapore has announced that they have officially launched their own new corporate video. Learning SimpliCity specializes in secondary and JC mathematics tuition.



The video demonstrates how students go from struggling to thriving in only a matter of weeks. The educators at Learning SimpliCity will guide the children to true academic success.



Apart from their new corporate video, Learning SimpliCity has also announced that they have launched their own YouTube channel. “We have big plans for this YouTube channel,” states the owners of Learning SimpliCity. They plan to add more videos on solving mathematical problems and strive to make learning mathematics interesting, enjoyable and fun. In order to receive the latest on mathematics, viewers are encouraged to subscribe to Learning SimpliCity’s YouTube channel.



Learning SimpliCity is all about promoting an understanding of mathematics by using an approach that captures the mind of the students. Their SimpliLearn™ Programme has been designed to make learning enjoyable for students (they do not believe in stressing the mind out). Their class sizes are small, so the child will get a large amount of one on one attention. The class size range between 3 to 9 students. Parents will be able to keep up with their children’s academic progress by receiving frequent updates via a progress report.



Learning SimpliCity also customize the class to fit student’s schedule. All the parent have to do is let them know their preferred timing and they will do their best to form a class that fits the students’ schedule. Parents who would like to speed the process up can find two other students to form a common class – if this is done, they will immediately start the class.



About Learning SimpliCity

Learning SimpliCity is dedicated to using SimpliLearn™ Programme to teach students mathematics. They are 100% dedicated to creating A City of Learner – a city that not only includes students, but parents as well. Their maths tuition centre is conveniently located near Bugis MRT at Bugis Village on Rochor Road in Singapore.



