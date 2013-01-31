Announcement: New Website for Funny Kids Songs

Riverside, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Kids love to play, laugh, dance and sing along to funny songs and that is why Kazooks decided to create a website that is packed full of funny kids songs. Kazooks is responsible for writing their own funny kids songs, so parents and children will not be able to find the songs anywhere else as they are unique.



Unique Songs Created Just for Kids



The songs are not only unique, but they have been created with kids in mind. There is a large amount of children’s music available through the site that can be downloaded and listened to over and over (kids enjoy listening to the same song over and over). Not only can parents and children download some songs, but they can also take even more advantage of what Kazooks has to offer by purchasing their very own CD/DVD combo called “Kook Kook.” Kook Kook is a DVD/CD Combo that consists of 10 videos and 10 CD quality songs. The combo also comes with a small playmap, which many kids enjoy. The artist created the DVD/CD combo playmat because of their own precious childhood memories.



Amongst the kids songs on the site, parents may be interested in letting their children take place in the special contest that Kazooks is holding. Users can read about the contest by clicking on the “contest” tab at the top of the page. The contest will run from February 2013 to December 2013.



Plenty of Kids Songs to Download



There are plenty of kids songs that can be downloaded for free. Some song titles include “Top Bunk!” “Iggly and Squiggly,” “Thunder and Lightning.” “Things Elephants Say” and “Beautimous ‘’Potamus.”



About Kazooks

