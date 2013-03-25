Announcement: NutriSynergy LLC Is Offering a Webinar Presentation with Jason Bartels

Hudson, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- NutriSynergy is currently offering consulting packages that can be used in order to help individuals achieve their health and fitness goals. With NutriSynergy, users will be able to discover the truth about becoming healthy and fit. Jason Bartels is currently offering a “webinar presentation. Quoted from Nutrisynergy.com,” During the webinar, he will explain the importance of getting permanent health and fitness results based on pure physiology.” Mr. Bartels is located in Hudson, Wisconsin and is the founder of NutriSynergy. He is also a well known nutrition and fitness coach who enjoys educating individuals on fitness and nutrition. He is also owner/president of “Define Your Lifestyle, LLC,” which was created in February of 2008. Mr. Bartels does not mind showing people the secrets to his healthy eating plan



Individuals who wish to sign up for the webinar can go to NutriSynergy.com and reserve a spot. The webinar registration will ask users to select the desired date and tell the time that will work the best. When filing out the webinar registration, it is important that users put in the correct email address, because this is where the invitation will be sent.



NutriSynergy is one of the top weight loss programs that is focused on nutrition and fitness. It is based on stabilizing the blood sugar and is customized to each individual’s needs. It works fitness, nutrition and overall health into the user’s lifestyle. They are currently offering a three month consulting package, which many of their members are choosing.



NutriSynergy also has a blog, which can be accessed from their site. The blog is packed full or resourceful information that will come in handy for those looking to live a healthier lifestyle. On the blog, visitors will find titles such as “How to Create a Healthy Living Plan,” “Healthy Diet Plans” and more.



About



Individuals who would like to stay up to date with what NutriSynergy is offering can subscribe to NutriSynergy and join them on FaceBook. Jason Bartels is available to show people the best ways to lose weight and stay fit.



Company Contact : Jason Bartels

Company Email: Jason@NutriSynergy.com

Company Phone : 651-269-8865