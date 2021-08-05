Announcement of 375 Million Fund Marks a New Era for UK Tech Innovation

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2021 -- Innovation is being pushed up to the top of the agenda in the UK thanks to the government seeking to co-invest alongside private enterprise in new and emerging technology. A £375 million fund has been announced that will mark a new era of R&D investment designed to make the UK a leader in its field in terms of tech innovation. The fund will prioritise investment in industries such as quantum computing, clean technology and life sciences - to qualify, applicants to the fund will need to be looking for at least £30 million in fund further development and will need to be UK based. Crucially, applicants will also need to be able to show that they have already secured commitments for 70% of their funding round from private investors. The goal is to target breakthrough technology - something that the government described as often requiring additional patience in development - and to use this to help solve some of the biggest challenges that we face today.



Glocomms has been a leading specialist recruiter to the tech sector since 2013, supporting talented people keen to develop commercial services careers UK, as well as those looking to move ahead in other areas such as cyber security, cloud & infrastructure, enterprise solutions and development & engineering. The expert team of consultants at the firm is trained continuously to stay at the cutting edge of development in commercial services careers UK, as well as fast moving areas such as the cloud, analytics and cybercrime. With a presence all over the country, including in key hubs such as London, Birmingham and Manchester, the team has developed an in-depth understanding of the technology recruitment market in the UK. This has enabled Glocomms to establish a broad nationwide reach, designing and delivering permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to organisations all over the country. The team works with many different types of employers, from agile start-ups to global names in tech.



While a strong local presence ensures that Glocomms is able to provide expert support for those seeking out commercial services careers UK, the firm can also bring a unique international dimension to the table. This comes from being embedded in a 750-strong global workforce that extends across 60 countries and being part of the Phaidon International Group, which makes the firm the recruitment partner of choice for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. Given the global nature of the technology industry this extensive reach is a huge asset. Networks are vital to what Glocomms does, which is why the firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years, as well as key connections at enterprises across the industry. Today, there are roles available in commercial services careers UK, as well as many other opportunities including VP Global Sales, Key Account Manager Manufacturing, Senior Software Engineer [Mobile, React Native] and Business Analyst.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Paul Norman, Executive Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



