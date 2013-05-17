Announcement: Reason Law Offices of Ogden Utilize Their Combined Expertise and Decades of Experience to Constantly Work for the Best Interests of Their Clients

Ogden, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- A Record of Success



The Reason Law Office is known for working to settling cases quickly while at the same time giving the best legal representation possible. Behind the success of this law office is the staff of highly trained individuals with years of experience and dedication to their field. On staff is founder and Attorney at Law, Mr. Reason who studied law that the Brigham Young University, Attorney at Law Stephen Payne who studied at the Miami School of Law, and also a retired judge pro-tem. This practices has the tools necessary to get the results that their clients deserve.



The continued success for the Reason Law Office and their clients is due to their mission to uphold Mr. Reason’s founding vision of high quality legal representation. Whether you need help with a family dispute, criminal charges, wrongful termination, or just about any other legal matter, clients of reason Law Offices can be ensured that the they are equipped to handle it all in a way that is professional, fair, and protective of their rights.



Areas of Expertise



The attorneys at the Reason Law Office have become the experts for Family Law in Ogden. The Reason Law office will work has to protect the rights of families in regards to divorce, child custody and support and property distribution. The Attorneys at the Reason Law Offices have a great knowledge base and prior experiences to make sure the client’s best interests are in mind and that they get what they deserve.



The Reason Law Office also specialize is Criminal Defense in Ogden as well. The highly trained defense attorneys in the Reason Law Office have the ability to skillfully handle any cranial charges. They will investigate each case, interview everyone involved and present the best options possible to their clients. They truly work as advocates for their clients to ensure that a fair trial is given. The attorneys at Reason Law Office are equipped to handle all criminal cases especially drug and DUI defense.



About Reason Law Office

The Reason Law Office of Organ Utah has been helping the people of the greater Ogden area for the past twenty years. Criminal defense attorney, Mr. Michael Reason founded Reason Law Office in 1993. He had a vision of creating a law firm that would set the highest standards for the best legal representation possible. This is something that has been achieved by his law practice and it is something that they will continues to provide for the citizens of the Ogden area now and in the future.



For More Information Please Contact

Reason Law Offices Ogden

Michael Reason Attorney at Law

955 East Chambers Suite 200

South Ogden UT 84403

contact@reasonlawoffices.com

(801) 801-6529

http://reasonlawoffices.com/