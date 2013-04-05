Announcement: RottenMonkey.com Accumulated over 25,000 Readers in Less Than 6 Months

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- RottenMonkey.com, an alternative news site, with a catchy logo of a monkey holding a knife, announced that they have accumulated over 25,000 readers in less than 6 months. With that many readers, it is obvious that they are doing something right – people seem to enjoy the way the news is presented on the site. The news site was officially launched on October 1, 2012 and already has thousands of readers.



As stated on RottenMonkey.com’s FaceBook fan page: “We chop up the news and feed you what is real.” They cover popular news in a way that makes people want to read it – they do not “sugar-coat” anything. This is news that has been written by REAL people. The writers are paid through a revenue sharing system – not by RottenMonkey.com, so the opinions on the site are of writers and not the site owners and operators.



Categories on RottenMonkey include:



- Politics

- Entertainment

- Justice

- Economy

- Tech

- Living

- Health

- Sports

- Travel

- Opinion

- Global

- U.S



While there are many sections on the site that people enjoy reading, the most popular sections as of today are the Entertainment and Political News.



There are many “catchy” headlines posted daily on the site. The latest ones include: “What Did ‘Entertainment Tonight’ Get Wrong This Week,” “Hollywood Bows to Our Chinese Overlords by Altering Blockbusters,” “Latest Mets Mishap: Johan Santana’s Career is Probably Over” and “Morning Talk Show Shuffle: Walters Retiring … Lauer Leaving?” The news articles are written so that any individual will be able to read them and understand them.



Readers can also follow “RottenMonkey” on FaceBook in order to get updates when new news articles have been posted to the site.



RottenMonkey.com is an alternative news site. They chop up the news and feed their readers what is real. They cover popular news and post to their site on a daily basis. They gained over 26,000 readers in less than 6 months.



