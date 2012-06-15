Announcement: The Universal Life Church World Headquarters Celebrates the Life of the Most Reverend, Bishop Benny Lloyd, OSM

Channelview, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters wishes to announce that the Most Reverend, Bishop Benny Lloyd, OSM. has recently passed away, taking the next step of life having crossed over to be with our Lord Jesus Christ. Bishop Lloyd was a long time Minister, most recently appointed to the position of a Board of Bishop memeber with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters issued the following statement on the Universal Life Church Minister's Network and on Facebook:



TODAY - Let us Celebrate The Life of Most Reverend, Bishop Benny Lloyd

and let us together carry on in his name



23rd Psalm Funeral Prayer



1. The Lord is my Shepherd; I shall not want.

2. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; He leadeth me beside the still waters.

3. He restoreth my soul; He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for His name's sake.

4. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for Thou art with me; Thy rod and Thy staff, they comfort me.

5. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies; Thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.

6. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.



God our Father, we thank you that you have made each of us in your own image, and given us gifts and talents with which to serve you.



We thank you for our Brother Benny, the years we shared with our Brother Benny, the good we saw in our Brother Benny, the love we received from our Brother Benny. Now give us strength and courage to leave our Brother Benny in your care, confident in your promise of eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.



Brother Benny you were one of our founding Bishops, one of the very first.



Know This My Brother



The name of the Most Reverend Benny Lloyd, OSM, will forever be enshrined within the history and legacy of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. Here in this world we look at 55 as being too young to die, of the world we are from, we know it is only a number that means little. Continue to be with us and help guide us, know that you will be in our prayers always. Rest in Peace my Brother.



Yours in Christ;



+ Bishop M. Jordan Francis, OSM



Benny was born May 19, 1957 in Houston, to parents; Charles G. and Imogene Wheeler Lloyd, a former resident of Hardin, and has resided in the Channelview area for the past 30 years. He attended the Hardin High School and C. E. King High School, was a member of the Civil Air Patrol, served in the U.S. Air Force, was a minister with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters and was currently employed as a Log Auditor for Transwood Transportation in Baytown.



Mr. Lloyd was preceded in death by his mother: Imogene Wheeler Lloyd. He is survived by his sons: Benny D. Lloyd, Jr. and wife Kristina of Tampa, FL and Scotty Lynn Shelton and wife Stormy of Carthage, father: Charles G. Lloyd of Hardin, brother: Johnnie R. Lloyd and wife Sonia and three children of Channelview, one grandchild on the way and numerous other relatives, and friends.



Brother Michael states: "The Universal Life Church World Headquarters will be forever grateful for the many years of dedicated and committed service by Bishop Lloyd, one of an elite group that makes up the hierarchy of the Board of Bishops for the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. Bishop Lloyd will live on as will his input from his position with the Church forever." The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is a worldwide Non-Profit, Religious Organization that ordains men or women who serve in all facets of the ministry, stretching to the corners of the globe and now from heavens above.