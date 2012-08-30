Announcing a Brand New Source of How-To Advice for UK Businesses

Crowborough, East Sussex -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- It seems that while there are sources of UK business advice on the internet, few allow comprehensive interaction and discussion of the topics covered. Reading an article on a pertinent business issue frequently generates a series of questions, or areas for debate. Therefore, with this in mind we built a business news and advice site, complete with a discussion forum. (UK business forums)



“As a business owner myself, I wanted a single resource that I could regularly visit that dealt with business matters for a UK audience. Being able to participate in such a website would be tremendous. Yet I could not find such a place. So, I decided to create one myself!” – Jon Lawrance, owner of iBusinessBuzz.



There is a regular inflow of new Articles into the following categories: News, Start-up, Run-a-business, Finance, Marketing, Technology and Resources. Their focus is on providing actionable advice, so they add value to the reader. Our team of high-quality writers ensure your time is well spent. Learn about Cash Flow, Lean Manufacturing, tips on getting Grants, guides about franchising to mention but a few.



The discussion forum has rapidly taken off, with nearly 10,000 posts related to business already. The types of forum discussions are wide-ranging, based on the article section and user-submitted topics. We encourage users to start their own threads so they can get access to the collective mindset of the community. You ask a question, you get an answer. It is no wonder forums are so popular.



So, if you are looking for a regular place to read and discuss UK business related matters, then iBusinessBuzz might be just the place. Get a coffee, take some time out and settle down to learning new things and chatting with other likeminded people. Your business will love you for it.



