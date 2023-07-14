Announcing a New Podcast for Men's Mental Health Men's Therapy Podcast on the VoiceAmerica Network

Evergreen, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2023 -- Seasoned podcast host Marc Azoulay is launching a new podcast, Men's Therapy Podcast, in June. On this show, Marc aims to interview experts in the field of men's work about topics that men struggle with. From mental health to financial health and habit formation to spiritual advancement, the Men's Therapy podcast will cover it all.



Men rarely go to therapy, our egos, insecurity, and internalized shame often get in the way. Although many men could benefit from mental health treatment and support, they simply do not embrace the opportunity. One goal of the show is to provide informative and entertaining conversations that help men to see the value of therapy. Marc wants his listeners to be inspired to overcome the stigma of mental health, pick up the phone, and get in touch with the therapist.



Marc's previous show, From the Ashes, has run successfully for two years on the VoiceAmerica Network. Over the course of that show's lifetime, he's learned a lot about how to make a conversation flow, how to recruit interesting and unique hosts, and most importantly, how to get the message out. He'll use all that he's learned in this new endeavor. Men's Therapy Podcast is sure to be the best show yet from our creative team at Men's Therapy Online.



If you have any questions about the show or would like to advertise your products or services, please contact Marc Azoulay at marc@marc-azoulay.com.



About Men's Therapy Podcast

Fridays at 12:00pm PST on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel

Marc Azoulay is an industry leader in psychotherapy and men's mental health; he's helped countless guys get back on their feet, deepen their relationships, and excel in their lives. Now, he's taken all that he has learned and is sharing it with you! In each episode Marc will interview an expert in the field of masculinity and men's work. We'll cover topics such as emotional intelligence, masculine identity, anger management, financial health, trauma recovery, marriage and divorce, ethics, and spirituality. Tune in and become a better man.



About Marc Azoulay and Men's Therapy Online

Marc Azoulay LPC, LAC, CGP, ACS is the founder of Men's Therapy Online, a community and healing hub for men who want to get back on their feet or take their lives to the next level. With the help of his team of licensed clinicians he provides ongoing men's groups, individual counseling, and powerful wilderness retreats to his members. With a background in psychoanalysis, neuroscience, and Buddhism, Marc is able help men uncover and destroy the unconscious barriers that hold them back. His mission is to help men become the best versions of themselves and truly show up for their lives, relationships, and community.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, (480) 553-5756.