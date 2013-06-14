Announcing a Resume Service for Active Military and Veterans

San Tan Valley, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- GetMyVetaJob.com - Announcing to an audience of Active and Retired Military men and women, Get My Vet a Job Resume & Job service. There is no doubt one of the single most difficult items that our military men and women face during and after their service in getting employment. Get My Vet a Job offers the most comprehensive job database on the internet and is taking it one step further.



In the review of 1000's of resumes from Veterans and Active Military, the most difficult item is translating all the amazing experience one gains from the military to practical civilian use. Often trying to properly articulate your military knowledge on how it will impact: Sales, Service, Technical, Project Management, and Management is as task that most will fail. However Get My Vet a Job has the most elite resume writing services geared specifically to Veterans and Active Military members; to create and craft resumes and cover letters that will get you the job and career that you want.



Never again will a door be shut to you, simply because your resumes doesn't speak precisely to the acumen and capabilities that you hold. The Success Partners at Get My Vet a Job, will individualize and craft your resume that will get you noticed and get you hired. This package will include:



- Removing all Military jargon that confuses perspective employers.



- Taking all technical, leadership, logistical experience, management, operational detail, and quantify that to an employer on how you can effectively lead and hold the position.



- Individualize your Military career, highlight accomplishments and put them in corporate terms. Show off your skills do that they will have a direct and immediate impact on employers.



- Cover letters individualized that speak to the job, your history of success, skill set, and experience.



Our patent pending resume is the most powerful format, wording, and design that will take your resume and make you the ultimate Desire Hire! If you are submitting resumes without a response, there is a reason for that. It is not that you are unqualified, it is that you do not know how to showcase your skills. Get My Vet a Job Resume Service solves this problem once and for all.



Do not let another job slip through your fingers because of resume and cover letter issues. Get your very own Career Success Partner at Get My Vet a Job. Your service is appreciated, now it is time to get recognized.



