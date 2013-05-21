Announcing an Employment Website Dedicated to Active & Retired Military Service Members

San Tan Valley, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Www.GetMyVetaJob.com - Nationwide Launch of the Largest Job Database for Active & Retired Military service members!



Rarely can a day go by, that is there is not an initiative from the Senate, Congress, White House, Non-Profits, Newspapers, Blogs, Radio Shows, and Commercials touting the need to assist our Military members active or retired with employment opportunities. However, not one, has provided a single opportunity, that was until today!



Enter, Get My Vet a Job. Designed, built, developed, and implemented for a single purpose. To construct the largest job database to assist the men and women, active or retired of our Armed Forces. A single source that no matter of the background, education, pedigree, and past employment level our members of the Armed Forces can get the employment help, resume assistance, cover letter writing, and jobs that they need. Here is a fact and it is undeniable: Veterans struggle more than any other demographic in finding real, long term, employment.



Get My Vet a Job is a one of a kind creation. Started by the Founder and CEO of Get My Mom a Job, Michele Unangst. Focused on assisting all walks of life with employment, it stood out greatly in her home state of Arizona the real need for jobs for active and retired Military. Empowered by an article in the newspaper The Arizona Republic highlighting the plight of Veterans and active duty Military in obtaining real and quality employment. Michele Unangst jumped to action to support. Michele Unangst stated recently "Get My Vet a Job will be the most powerful job resource for any Military member, active or retired, available today!"



With companies such as Apple, Humana, 1-800-FLOWERS, American Express, and 100's more active and eager to hire, this will be the vehicle in which jobs are filled and careers are established for the Military. However, in understanding how difficult it is to get a job, Get My Vet a Job is not stopping there. Services for Active and Retired Military:



- Database full of jobs from: Sales, Technical, Customer Service, Support, Medical, Educational, Financial, and more! No matter if you have 6 months real world experience or 20 years, jobs await you!

- Resume Services: Trying to quantify your abilities and experience from the Military is difficult. Through our expert resume writing service, we can transform your resume into a viable, hirable, experience and background that employers are seeking.

- Cover Letter Services: Entering into civilian life is difficult. We can craft for immediate use cover letters that convert. More interviews, more offers, more jobs.

- Job Connection Package: For our Military members that need more assistance. The job connection package will give any active or retired Military members the concierge job service they need in finding that job or career, they are searching for! You will be ready for any job, any interview, as we train you to get hired!



It is time, not to use our Military and Veterans as talking points. It is time to put into action the creation of jobs, careers, and services that will benefit. It is time to make that transition to civilian life without stress or trepidation of the future. Careers and jobs are waiting. The site www.GetMyVetaJob.com was built for you. Active or Retired Military and their families. www.GetMyVetaJob.com Real Jobs, Real Careers, and Real Opportunities.



Media Contact

Michele Unangst

San Tan Valley, AZ

info@getmyvetajob.com

http://www.getmyvetajob.com