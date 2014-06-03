Announcing Availability of Highest Quality Coaxial Cables Compatible with Market Standards

Lin'an, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- VCE industry, a leading supplier of coaxial cables, announces to supply high quality cables that can meet the data and signal transmission needs of various industries. The company boasts of developing premium quality cabling products that can significantly enhance the communication system of various industries.



Speaking about their wide range of product portfolio, the spokesperson of the company maintains that they are today world’s leading LAN cable supplier , with a huge customer base across the globe. “Our LAN cables are widely used in computer networks and are highly rated for their flawless data carrying capabilities,” he reveals. According to him, their cat5e network cable can ensure an incredible data transmission speed of up to 1 gigabit per second. “With such a great speed, one can enjoy high speed internet connectivity across networks,” he speaks further.



VCE industry is today world’s leading cat6 cable supplier and their Cat6 cables are highly desirable in the flawless transmission of data in noisy environments. With a bare copper inner conductor, these cables are often appreciated for their high performance. Moreover, because of their HDPE insulation and PVC or PE jackets, these cables achieve highly durable features to keep functioning in a maintenance-free manner.



The company spokesperson maintains that they are very popular among customers in comparison to other Ethernet cable suppliers available in the industry. They supply Ethernet cables that come in both shielded and unshielded versions and ensure the much-needed UV protection to help avoid any signal loss. With a great flex capability and a large range, the cables can meet the requirements of different industries.



By offering a variety of high quality cables, VCE industry aims at improving the communication related needs of various industries. Their FTTH fiber cable is very much in demand for their light weight, simple structure and low cost. With the novel flute design and cold connection technology, the cable can help transmit data at an incredible speed. One can check the different types of coaxial cables they have by visiting their website http://www.vcecable.com



About VCE Industry

VCE Industry is a leading supplier of coaxial cables, fiber optic cables, trunk cables and other types of cables. The company is located in the northwest of Zhejiang Province, Lin'an city. The company is an ISO9001:2000, CE and RoHS certified cable manufacturer and guarantees high quality products that can meet all technical requirements of the industries. They focus on providing the best quality, best prices and best services.



For Media Inquiries –

Contact Person: Ms.Lucy

Telephone: +86-571-5860-6590

Fax: +86-571-5860-6587

Email: sales@vcecable.com

Website: www.vcecable.com