Announcing Children's Books to Entertain, Inspire, and Warm the Heart

Are you looking for children's books that feel good? Parents, teachers, and children all over the world are discovering the uplifting books by Northwest children's author Sally M. Harris. Her books are written in rhyming verse with pages of colorful art to light the imagination. Suggested ages for readers: 2-6.



Seattle therapist Julie Dinsmore-Myers, says, "Sally M. Harris has written beautiful books that create feelings of optimism and self confidence that children will love. As a therapist, I recommend them to my colleagues and patients.”



Check out www.sallymharris.com and meet Kip the caterpillar. “The Caterpillar’s Dream” is a charming tale of transformation that gently encourages children of all ages to reach for their dreams. In his cozy cocoon, he dreams of flying, but is it only a dream? This book was featured at the New York International Toy Fair on Business week TV, and chosen by Apple Computer for their world-wide App campaign. Just released! The companion coloring book, “The Caterpillar’s Dream Coloring Book” is now available for little artists.



“Rainbow Nights” is a sweet bedtime story that helps children look forward to going to sleep at night. In “Rainbow Nights,” a little boy ends his day and lays his head to rest. But Dreamland awaits and “Dreamland’s like a vacation. Every night’s a celebration.” The little boy finds there are so many things to do in dreamland– you can use your imagination to raise honey bees, plant a patch of perfect peas, ride a rocket ship, or fly to the nearest star. He finds Dreamland’s busy with swirling colors and flashing lights, tuba music and rainbow nights.



For a book that helps your little one change their mood, “Color Me Happy!” is perfect. Sadie’s best friend has moved away leaving her sad and bored, but not for long! As she paints her way to happiness she discovers that she can change her mood with a rainbow of colors. And, your child can now color along with Sadie in the newly released companion coloring book, “Color Me Happy! Coloring Book.” Books are available through Amazon.com and at www.sallymharris.com.



About Sally M. Harris

Sally M. Harris is a Pacific Northwest inspirational writer. She has published short stories, poetry, and children’s books. Sally loves to write words that warm the heart.