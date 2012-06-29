Announcing Christian Marriages for Christian People by Real Christian Ministers of the Only Christian Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- For the perfect Christian Marriage you need: 1.) A Christian Couple, 2.) A Christian Minister and 3.) A Christian Church. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ANNOUNCE that they are the ONLY Universal Life Church to offer such a trifecta.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is the only Universal Life Church that adheres to the Christian Doctrine of Faith.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is the only Universal Life Church that can ordain its Ministers within the Christian Doctrine of Faith.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is the only Universal Life Church with faith based Ministers, ordained within the Christian Doctrine, that can officiate or preside at weddings.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com