Announcing Clean Cuisine's Gourmet Salad Booster: The Superfood Condiment That Boosts Flavor and Nutrition

Palm Beach Gardens, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- Clean Cuisine’s gourmet super-food Salad Booster condiment launches just in time for the holiday season; it is the perfect stocking stuffer for health-conscious foodie friends and relatives. A decadent but healthier alternative to oily salad dressing, Clean Cuisine’s Salad Booster gives a tasty boost not only to salads but also to whole grains, baked potatoes, roasted vegetables and many more healthy “whole” foods!



The Salad Booster was developed as a complimentary product to the book, Clean Cuisine: An 8-Week Anti-Inflammatory Nutrition Program that Will Change the Way You Age, Look and Feel (Penguin, 2013) written by Andrew Larson, M.D. and Ivy Larson. “Unrefined, plant-based whole foods such as salads, vegetables, potatoes, whole grains and beans are the foundation of our healthy Clean Cuisine diet. However, seasoning those foods with oily, high calorie and processed condiments is not healthful,” says Dr. Larson. “But it is important for food to taste good too”, chimes Ivy. “The Clean Cuisine Salad Booster serves double duty to boost the taste and nutrition of healthy whole foods.”



The oil-free Salad Booster is made with healthy “whole” fats from raw nuts and therefore contains the fiber, phytonutrients, antioxidants and micronutrients naturally found in nuts yet missing in processed oils. Because the raw nuts are ground into small crumbs they can be sprinkled over salad - or vegetables, potatoes, whole grains, etc. - so that you get flavor and added moisture with every bite. Additional superfood ingredients such as sundried tomatoes, goji berries, green tea, nutritional yeast and oyster mushrooms boost the antioxidant profile of the Salad Booster and contribute a sensational savory flavor.



With the Salad Booster, you can boost the flavor and nutritional profile of your food in seconds. Made from superfood ingredients that taste as good as they are good for you, the Salad Booster is a delicious reason to eat well.



The Clean Cuisine Salad Booster is currently available in 6 ounce containers online at CleanCuisineSaladBooster.com



Clean Cuisine, a division of Flourishing Health Inc. http://cleancuisineandmore.com/



