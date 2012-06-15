Announcing Hunger Petition - The Universal Life Church World Headquarters Is a Non-Profit, Worldwide Religious Organization That Looks to Feed The Hungry, to Clothe the Naked, To Help the Homeless and the Unemployed

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters Announces a joint venture with Feeding America, sponsors of The Hunger Site. Excess Food Should Feed The Hungry, Not a Dumpster! Every year, up to 15 billion pounds of food goes to waste because supermarkets and eateries choose to trash extra food, rather than donate it. Meanwhile, 30 million Americans go hungry daily. This waste of excess food needs to stop!



When supermarkets and eateries find themselves with extra food that can't be sold, they usually just toss it into the dumpster out back. With world hunger at an all-time high, the food industry should be more mindful of their waste and donate their usable food to homeless shelters, soup kitchens, and other non-profits that help feed the hungry.



Every year, up to 15 billion pounds of food go to waste. But this exorbitant amount of leftover food could mean many less hungry days for hundreds of thousands of people. Sign the petition asking Brandon Scholz, Chairman of the Food Industry Association, to create incentives for America's food service providers to donate their extra food to the 30 million Americans who go hungry every day.



Sign The Petition "Click Here"



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is a Non-Profit, Worldwide Religious Organization that looks to Feed The Hungry, to Clothe The Naked, To Help The Homeless and The Unemployed. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women throughout the world as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests, to serve in all facets of the Ministry. Perhaps a vocation within the field of Ministry may interesy you.