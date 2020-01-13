Announcing Interview with Dr. Addie Abushousheh – How Can We Create the Most Supportive Living Environments for Older Adults?

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- DATE: 10 January 2020



ANNOUNCEMENT: Live Interview With Dr. Addie Abushousheh – How Can We Create the Most Supportive Living Environments For Older Adults?



The Living to 100 Club radio show will interview Dr. Addie Abushousheh, an expert in supportive environments for older adults, at 2 pm PT on 17 January 2020, on the Voice America Health and Wellness Channel, VoiceAmericaHealth.com.



During the show, we'll take an in-depth look at how environments should be designed when accounting for normal age-related changes, as well as how to create the most suitable settings for individuals whose cognition is in sharp decline.



We'll explore the current design trends in a variety of settings, including residential, skilled and assisted living, and rehabilitation, along with specialty environments such as adult daycare and hospices.



We'll investigate what the specific features of health care environments are that help to reduce impairment and which design features actually disable older people, rather than assist them in those settings.



Expert Recommendations



Dr. Addie Abushousheh is a Gerontologist, Researcher, and Consultant for organizational and environmental development in long-term care. She combines her expertise in architecture, organizational development, aging, and applied research to advance comprehensive and translational agendas related to quality assessment and performance improvement.



Dr. Abushousheh is a Research Associate with The Center for Health Design, an Adjunct Faculty member at Kent State University, and a Senior Living Advisor for Abacus Institute.



Tune in to listen to this important discussion, which will be particularly valuable for anyone seeking to overcome their limitations in private homes and how to create the most supportive living environment for older adults at different levels of functioning.



The Living to 100 Club, is the creation of geropsychologist Dr. Joe Casciani and focuses on re-thinking stereotyped views about getting older and throwing off the limitations we put onto older adults.



Living to 100 is as much a mindset as it is a destination - Club members don't slow down in their advancing years; successful aging means coping with whatever struggles come their way.



Join us every Friday at 2:00 pm PT for LIVE INTERNET TALK RADIO on the Voice America Health and Wellness Channel, VoiceAmericaHealth.com.