Announcing Launch of New and Exclusive App Focusing on Latest DevOps Tools and Cloud Technologies

Kolkata, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- Subhadeep Dutta Gupta, a DevOps expert is pleased to announce the launch of new and exclusive app that focuses on latest DevOps tools and cloud technologies. Also available as a technical blogging website, the site aims at offering latest information from the industry for beginners as well as those who wish to upgrade their knowledge in this subject. Starting from explaining DevOps in detail to offering exclusive information on Blockchain Technology, the platform offers the latest development and deployment strategies in Cloud Environment.



"This is an amazing placeholder for thought provoking topics to discuss within cloud community experts as well as cloud newbees. So simple yet in-depth explanation of the subject topic would help us explore further. Appreciate your enriched and quality community service", says Pratip Goswami. The DevOpsZone App is the first version and contains useful tutorials about latest DevOps and Cloud (AWS) technology. Emon Shikder, a user who has utilized the app says "An amazing place to learn DevOps stuff. All these blogs are detailed and help me to know DevOps Topics. I hope there are more to come!! Thank you!!". This is also a great place to learn, gain knowledge and interact with Subhadeep for more inputs.



The app is now available for download on Google Playstore. To know more visit https://www.devopszone.info/



About https://www.devopszone.info/

DevOpsZone.Info was started by Subhadeep Dutta Gupta as a teaching and mentorship platform which helps beginners learn the latest tools and technologies in DevOps. Subhadeep has over 14 years of experience in IT and Software Development. The main purpose of starting the website is to share his experiences and knowledge with fellow IT and tech enthusiasts especially the beginners who want to make a career in this arena.



