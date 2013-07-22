Announcing Marketing Bodz's Breast Cancer Awareness, Human Billboard, and Body Ads Fashion Show for Businesses

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Marketing Bodz – "We invite you to join Marketing Bodz's Breast Cancer Awareness, Human Billboard & Body Ads Fashion Show for Businesses."



Marketing Bodz's Breast Cancer Awareness, Human Billboard & Bodvertising Fashion Show for Businesses has 2 goals in mind.



1. Marketing Bodz would like to inform breast cancer patients what to do and who to contact encase they ever get hit with something as dramatic and devastating as breast cancer. Knowledge brings hope.



2. The second goal is to give back to businesses and sponsors who would like to make a difference. There are so many donors that give their money and receive nothing in return. Marketing Bodz would like make sure that all supporters of the Breast Cancer Awareness show receive advertising and branding for participating in a great cause.



All sponsors will be invited to come to the taping of the Human Billboard and Body Ads Fashion Show and each sponsor will be given the opportunity to explain their product and what they sell at the Breast Cancer Awareness Fashion Show for Businesses.



The unique creative ads fashion show has been approved to air across the United States, giving our Sponsors over 30 million viewers. Marketing Bodz has a host of celebrity guest to entice and attract our viewers to watch.



To find out how to include your company in Marketing Bodz Breast Cancer Awareness Fashion Show for Businesses, a LA Event that is the first of its kind, contact Marketing Bodz at (888)701-8460 to speak with a live operator.



Marketing Bodz Breast Cancer Awareness Human Billboard and Body Ads Fashion Show For Business will be held in Los Angeles, Ca. The LA Event is an exclusive event that connects consumers with companies.



To find out more information, please call (888)701-8460 to find out how you can get into the Nationally Televised TV Show.



Contact

Marketing Bodz

888.701-8460

www.marketingbodz.com

branding@marketingbodz.com

Los Angeles, Ca