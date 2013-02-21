Announcing New AbanteCart Templates on AlgoZone.com

Hackensack, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- AlgoZone.com, leading provider of ecommerce solutions, has introduced a new line of templates for AbanteCart shopping cart software . AbanteCart is a free shopping cart application that is designed, built and supported by experienced enthusiasts that are passionate about their work and contribution to the rapidly evolving



eCommerce industry. AbanteCart is powered with a robust and expandable core platform, state of the art feature set and a efficient user interface.



AlgoZone templates are priced starting from $34 and come with an extremely easy installation process via native AbanteCart admin interface. Installation video is released by AlgoZone to demonstrate simple process of template installation. With AlgoZone template AbanteCart ecommerce can get new storefront design just in couple of minutes or have multiple storefronts with different templates.



The templates are fully compliant with AbanteCart extension API and included with original Photoshop graphics files and our support.



Available templates for AbanteCart are available for full demo mode preview on AlgoZone.com site.



About AlgoZone.com.

AlgoZone Inc. is leading provider of ecommerce solutions, including ecommerce templates, custom design, usability, development and support. AlgoZone offers large selection of pre-made ecommerce designs and modules for many shopping cart solutions. The company is based in Fort Lee, NJ and provide global support from multiple offices in the world.



