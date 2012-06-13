Announcing New Board of Bishop Members - Universal Life Church, All Charters, Congregational Affiliations and the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has a well defined infrastructure in place and is poised for long term, explosive growth. Presiding Bishop Brother Michael states; It is not that we want to be like the Vatican and the bureaucracy associated therewith, we simply want a foundation that will stand for many future generations." In accord with the Presiding Bishop's wishes, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters hierarchy in place includes as follows;



President - Rev. Michael J. Cauley, OSM

Vice President - Rev. Daniel Chapin, OSM

Executive Secretary - Rev. Dr. David Stembaugh, DD.



Executive Director of Medical Board - Rev. Dr Joel Lamoure

Executive Director Board of Bishops - Rev. Jerold Norris



Their Board of Bishops includes within an Electoral College of Bishops as chosen by their peers and based on how active they are within the Ministry. Board of Bishop requirements include the respective Bishop to have a Church Charter and/or a Religious Congregational Affiliation on file with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. To be chosen for the Electoral College of Bishops, the respective Bishop must be a host on the Universal Life Church Radio or distribute a minimum of 2000 communion hosts every six months, as well as meet other reporting requirements.



Brother Michael, the President of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters states; "We are not an online ordination assembly line that ordains dogs, cats or goats and sells Bishop Titles. Our ordination is authentic faith based ordination and our titles such as Bishop are very real, you will not see disclaimers on our webpages stating our certificates and/or titles are only honorary! Wherefore, we will not become a ready resource center for individuals with visions of grandeur or for those where the only effort put forth regarding ministry work is staring at their certificates or titles as they hang on the wall."



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters wishes to announce the appointment Board of Bishop Members:



*Asterisk denotes active member of our Electoral College of Bishops (Voting Member).



* Bishop Jerold Norris, Kansas

* Bishop Francis Gada, Massachussets

* Bishop Andrew Manley, Ohio

* Bishop Jeffrey Kelly., California

* Bishop Bruce Micciulla, Texas

* Bishop Bertha Montes, Kansas

* Bishop Cesidio Tallini, New York

* Bishop Robert Gerber, Delaware

* Bishop Robert Steinmeyer, California

* Bishop Le'Roy Broxton, New Jersey

* Bishop Joan Fairall, Florida

* Bishop Rodney Price, Indiana

* Bishop Joel Lamoure, Canada

* Bishop Larry Sweeney, Colorado

* Bishop Eric Carpenter, Pennsylvania

* Bishop Jerry Epperson, Seoul, South Korea

* Bishop Carla Breakey, Idaho

* Bishop Kelita Leroy, Haiti



Bishop Larry Tanner, Georgia

Bishop Clessan Brown, Nevada

Bishop Kevin Lunceford, Nevada

Bishop Tokara Norville, New York

Bishop John Campitelli, North Carolina

Bishop James Boarman, Florida

Bishop David Nazarewicz, Pennsylvania

Bishop Robin Hackworth, Arizona

Bishop Timothy McCann, Illinois

Bishop Debbie Chambola, Lousiana

Bishop James Spotts, Pennsylvania

Bishop Nino Sanchez, California

Bishop B. Alan Little, Oregon

Bishop Nicholas LaMonica, Arizona

Bishop Joseph Tesmer, New York

Bishop Gene Walters, Pennsylvania

Bishop Bennett van der Grijp, South Africa

Bishop Cecil Lohr, Pennsylvania

Bishop Bethanie Sherwood, New York

Bishop George Herendeen, Illinois

Bishop John Wilson, Florida

Bishop Dawn Jay, Florida

Bishop King Melchizedek, South Carolina

Bishop Lionel Marcel Bernatchez, New Brunswick, Canada

Bishop Diana Lechin-Quezada, New York

Bishop Belinda Eckler, Delaware

Bishop Brian Nutt, California

Bishop Katrina Ringgold, Delaware

Bishop Nilza Santiago, Puerto Rico

Bishop James Breeden, Kansas

Bishop Keith J. Bennett, New York

Bishop Jeremy Wilhelm, Florida

Bishop Burton Rominger, New Mexico

Bishop Eric Rosa, Nevada

Bishop Gregory Peavy, Illinois

Bishop Larry Boots, Arizona

Bishop Paul Barker, United Kingdom,

Bishop Isabel Sinclair, Canada

Bishop James Boehlje Sr., Arizona

Bishop Cindybeth Wendel, Canada

Bishop Benny Lloyd, Texas

Bishop Joshua Cornett, Ohio

Bishop Matilda Cornett, Ohio

Bishop James Burks, Tennessee

Bishop Lloyd Roseman, Wisconsin

Bishop Chris Edwards, North Carolina

Bishop Tabina Bey, New Jersey

Bishop Joel Ensign, Ohio

Bishop James Heini, Illinois

Bishop Susan Wallin, Alaska

Bishop Peter Lockett, Arizona

Bishop Mark Hogg, Ohio

Bishop Jack Ward, Nebraska

Bishop John Chapman, England

Bishop James Hearn, Tennessee

Bishop Lorraine Curran, Massachusetts

Bishop Edward Konkler, Ohio

Bishop Emmanuel Papazoglou, New York

Bishop Craig Conway, Iowa

Bishop John O'Sullivan, New York

Bishop Matthew Tartaglia, Pennsylvania

Bishop Martin Berman, Maryland

Bishop Jean Odige, District of Columbia

Bishop Alan Du Brul, Missouri

Bishop Diane Murdock, Washington

Bishop John Ozanich, Ohio

Bishop Wayne Blackman, Quebec, Canada

Bishop Matthew D. Buck, Georgia

Bishop Nickie Marks, Georgia

Bishop Bertina St John, New York

Bishop Ron Bradbury, Oklahoma

Bishop Gloria White, Oklahoma

Bishop Chas Cottrill, Ohio

Bishop Ian Adams, California

Bishop James Noble, Florida

Bishop Miller Bassler, Texas



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests, who serve in all facets of the ministry extending to the corners of the globe. There is room for advancement for all individuals who are ordained. To be able to accomplish many future generations of ordained Ministers, the installation of a sound foundation is a necessary key to the future success of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters.