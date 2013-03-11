Announcing New Interactive Features to Real Family Travel Magazine's Newsstand App

Green Cove Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Real Family Travel Magazine, a digital magazine, announces a major upgrade to their Apple Newsstand app (Real Family Travel Mag). Version 3.0.1 of the iPad app features numerous updates to enrich the magazine experience for readers.



Susan Whitehead, Editor in Chief and owner of Real Family Travel Magazine said, “We understand that our digital magazine issues are among the first periodicals many people have subscribed to on their iPads. We want to make every aspect of our magazine app fun and user-friendly, from their first impression inside the app to becoming a valued subscriber.”



Mrs. Whitehead continued, describing the new app features. '”We have added new features including:



- A New Design for the App Interface

We created a new experience for our readers opening Real Family Travel Mag's app for the first time in Newsstand. The new design is intended to provide greater ease for our magazine readers in downloading their first issue.



- Clipping and Sharing Pages

One of the biggest differences between print magazines and digital magazines on Newsstand was not being able to “clip” and save articles or photos like many people do with print magazines.



Real Family Travel Mag version 3.0.1 includes a fun new feature allowing readers to 'clip' parts of a magazine page and share it with friends on social sites like Facebook and Twitter. Instead of having to leave the app to share, readers can access Facebook and Twitter by clicking a button in the Real Family Travel Mag App. In addition, our readers can share clips on Pinterest and Evernote. We think our readers will enjoy this new feature of clipping, storing and sharing their magazine experience.



- Video “Sneak Peek” Previews of New Real Family Travel Magazine Issues

A big drawback to Newsstand magazines has been the inability for readers to 'thumb through' and issue before buying. The new video feature enables readers to see the featured stories of each issue before purchasing.”



In conclusion, Mrs. Whitehead stated, “We're excited to offer these new interactive features for our readers and will continue to strive to be THE travel resource for today's mobile families.”



For more information about Real Family Travel Magazine, visit their website (http://www.RealFamilyTravel.com) or email info@realfamilytravel.com



For Media Contact:

Comapny: Real Family Travel Magazine

Email Id: info@realfamilytravel.com

Website: http://www.RealFamilyTravel.com