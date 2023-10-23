Rochester Hills, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2023 -- Are you looking to embrace the aging process with grace and knowledge, whether you're a senior or a family member caring for a senior? Do the numerous choices and tasks associated with senior living leave you feeling overwhelmed and worried about missing essential steps? Introducing the all- new podcast: "Next Steps 4 Seniors: Conversations on Aging" – your ultimate resource. Every week senior living expert Wendy Jones will engage industry experts in discussions about aging. Each episode features a seasoned specialist guiding you towards a successful and fear-free journey. Wendy will address common questions she hears daily in her office, including the challenging topics often avoided but crucial to explore. Tune in weekly as Wendy delves into financial planning, Medicare, legal issues, dementia, assisted living with home care options, hospice, common medical concerns, and various other challenges that seniors and their families face.



"I realized that my calling was to reach more people and share invaluable insight on the new normal. It is my passion to share my expertise in aging with each and every one of you. My goal is for you to be prepared for what comes your way. Let's embrace aging!" - Wendy Jones



If you have any questions for Wendy to explore contact her at hello@nextsteps4seniors.com. Follow us on Facebook (Conversations on Aging).



About Next Steps 4 Seniors: Conversations on Aging

Wednesday, 12 Noon PST on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel



Aging parents fear becoming a burden on their children while children fear the guilt of making end of life decisions for their parents and themselves. How will you arrange your life and manage your resources to reduce stress and anxiety? Join senior living expert Wendy Jones on her weekly podcast for answers to your questions on navigating and managing the details of growing older gracefully, faithfully and without fear. Wendy and her host of experts will guide you through home healthcare issues; independent, assisted and senior living options; estate planning; Medicare nightmares; insurance options; geriatric medicine; palliative care; available federal and state resources; and a host of other issues as you transition toward end-of-life care. Stop delaying or fearing decisions about you or your loved one's future. Next Steps 4 Seniors helps you face the golden years with optimism and confidence. Embracing the future with the knowledge to make growing old gracefully a reality.



About Wendy Jones

Wendy Jones is the Founder and CEO of Next Steps 4 Seniors, an organization dedicated to helping families find the appropriate living community for their loved ones while helping individuals maintain their independence and dignity while aging. For her efforts, she has been selected by Corporate Magazine as one of the Top 20 Most Successful Women Leaders of 2022; selected six consecutive years into the Senior Citizens Hall of Fame; and has been recognized four straight years with the "Best of Rochester" Award. In 2017 Wendy founded Next Steps 4 Seniors Foundation, a non-profit, faith based 501(c)3 to reach older, lower income adults that need spiritual, financial and physical assistance. Wendy hosts a popular weekly radio program on WDTK-AM entitled Next Steps 4 Seniors, sharing resources and information with listeners to prepare as they age or for life with an aging parent or loved one. Wendy graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a degree in Business Administration and advanced to Director of Marketing positions at various pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. She works tirelessly to raise funds for her Foundation and other local non-profit organizations while sitting on the boards of several hospitals. Wendy is guided by her strong faith in every step she takes. She truly believes that faith is the substance of things hoped for and evidence of things not seen. She lives in Rochester Hills, MI with her eternally patient husband and two children.



Visit www.NextSteps4Seniors.com to find out more about Wendy and her team of experts.



