Announcing Publication of the Adventures of Dottie and Weasel Children's Series by New Author Charlotte Panning

Rockholds, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- Ginnie's, LLC is proud to introduce new author Charlotte Panning and announce the publication of her children's series entitled The Adventures of Dottie and Weasel. Ms. Panning's inspiration for the kids' book series was drawn from her own pet dogs. She credits her deep and abiding love for dogs to her dad.



The Adventures of Dottie and Weasel series is comprised of whimsical stories about two adorable and charming dogs, Dottie and Weasel. Fun, excitement, humor, and adventure unfold in the stories that climax in a happy ending for children to enjoy. Their escapades have a magical way of creating smiles.



The storybook dogs have a very special relationship with their beloved mistress, Malinda. Ms. Panning recognizes the close bond that often forms between children and pet dogs. She comments, “Many children create treasured memories through their relationship with pet dogs. These memories are often cherished throughout their lives.”



There are six children's books in the series. One book is a compilation of the other five.



Books in The Adventures of Dottie and Weasel kids' dog series:

Dottie and Weasel: Lemonade Fiasco

Dottie and Weasel: Redbud Pageant

Dottie and Weasel: Invasion of Fleas

Dottie and Weasel: Hot Air Balloon

Dottie and Weasel: Family Portrait

Dottie and Weasel Treasury (Volume 1)



The books are formatted for the Kindle. Each book has been nicely illustrated to enhance the reading pleasure of a child.



For more information about Charlotte Panning's new children's series, The Adventures of Dottie and Weasel, visit http://dottieandweasel.com/



