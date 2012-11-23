Announcing: Sanoviv Fertility Retreat with Iva Keene ND

Verbier, Valais -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Dr. Iva Keene, ND (iva@natural-fertility-prescription.com), an internationally-renowned natural fertility specialist is joining forces with the Sanoviv Medical Institute, often referred to as, “the healing center of the 21st century.” Together they are providing a one-of-a-kind fertility retreat to couples experiencing infertility or having difficulties conceiving.



Fertility retreats are rapidly becoming a new trend in fertility treatments, with more and more couples turning to alternative, natural and gentler ways of promoting fertility and pregnancy.



This six-night retreat, set at the luxurious Sanoviv (www.sanoviv.com) resort and holistic hospital on the beautiful Baja coast, includes select diagnostics as well as access to Sanoviv’s world-class integrative medical doctors, a personalized fertility treatment plan designed by Dr. Keene as well as one-on-one consultations with her, a fertility-enhancing diet, spa and wellness treatments, mind-body workshops and much more.



When asked, “Why optimize fertility before conception?” Dr. Keene said, "The most important thing you can do for your future child is to prepare your body before getting pregnant by optimizing egg and sperm health. After all, you are creating a new human life. The greatest gift you can give a child is robust health, and this gift starts with the quality of your eggs and sperm at the time of conception."



Not only can a natural fertility retreat like this speed up time to pregnancy, but it can also offer a relaxing holiday to nurture partner relationships.



For more information, and to book your fertility retreat with Dr. Iva Keene, ND at Sanoviv, please visit: http://natural-fertility-prescription.com/fertility-retreat/



