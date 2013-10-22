Announcing SuperPhen375's Website Launch

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- We are happy to announce our new website (SuperPhen375.com). SuperPhen375.com works in affiliation with official seller of Phen375.



Released in 2009, Phen375 is a 100% legal weight loss diet pill that contains some of the most powerful fat burning ingredients ever developed. These ingredients not only work to supercharge the metabolism, suppress the appetite, and breakdown fatty tissue, but, more importantly, they work to decrease the body’s ability to store fat.



Phen375 is a diet pill extremely powerful pharmaceutical grade, which will make one lose weight by increasing their body's natural ability to burn fat and doing at the same time decrease the appetite. It is currently the most powerful fat burning pills and the best alternative to phentermine.



Phentemine375



- Ultimate weight loss diet pills!

- Manufactured in FDA registered facility!

- Pharmacy quality, currently no prescription required!

- Maximum appetite suppression!

- Supercharges metabolism!

- Supercharges energy levels!

- Averaging 3 to 5 pounds per week weight-loss!

- Turns people into a 24hr fat burning machine!



About Manufacturer of Phen375

RDK Global, manufacture and distribute the Phen375 weight loss pill, and they describe themselves as being The number 1 rapid weight loss product company in the USA.



They deliver throughout the USA within two to three days and will deliver to the UK, Europe, Australia and many other destinations. They offer a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee. They are proud of their company and will endeavor to provide one with excellent service from the initial sale and introduction through to after sales and customer support.



Instant Rebate $40.00 U.S. Phen375 Fat Burner Discount



Buy any Phen375 product from the official phen375 website. By clicking on any add or banner with the special offer people are entitled to apply the RDK Pharmaceutical manufacture rebate program. Special restrictions apply.



People can apply this rebate to their next purchase, instantly. No mail in procedures required. Special code will allow them to apply this rebate instantly and receive $20 to $40 discount.



Where to buy Phen375?

If the question is arising in ones mind where to buy phen375 then be calm about it. The pills are all over the internet and have their official website too. One can simply go online and within few minutes can place orders.



There's support team for giving support. People can contact Phen375 team. Customer service hours of operation are from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Central Standard Time, Monday through Friday. Support does not offer services over weekends or holidays.



For more details visit our website at: http://www.superphen375.com/



About SuperPhen375.com

SuperPhen375.com works in affiliation with official seller of Phen375. That means we get paid when people click a link on our website and buy from Phen375.com's offical website. The material on website is for educational purposes only and should not be used to replace professional care. If such care is needed, it is recommended that one seek a professional.



Contact Information

Michael D. Tilford

2587 Vesta Drive

Chicago, IL 60623



Phone: 773-762-4001

Email: info@superphen375.com