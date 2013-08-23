Announcing the 13 Year Anniversary of Closet Prep & Paint, LLC

Manassas, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- In 2001, Teressa Grijalva discovered a need in the closet industry that was not being met. “After becoming a closet designer, I realized there was a big secret the closet companies were keeping, one that caused great conflict at times with their clients, but they didn’t know how to fix. Closet Prep & Paint was the perfect solution!”, says owner of closet prep and paint, Teressa Grijalva. “You see, closet companies design and install new closets, the don’t remove existing rods and shelves and repair and paint the walls. That’s where CP&P comes in!”



Teressa explains that clients complained all the time about how much they spent on beautiful new closets, but the walls ruined the whole look, so she decided to fix it. CP&P started out to specifically support the closet industry by bridging the gap between design & installation & fostering happier relationships between closet companies and their clients. As time went on, their clients were asking for more she explains, “based on our quality of work, our clients asked us to paint other rooms in the house and it expanded from there into interior/exterior painting and residential/commercial painting.



Contact Details:

Closet Prep & Paint, LLC

Phone 571-278-8724

Email: Teressa@closetprepandpaint.com



For more information, visit: http://www.closetprepandpaint.com