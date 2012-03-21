Announcing the All New Official Online Store for the Universal Life Church

Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc. USA ~ Today's Christian Church For The Way People Pray Today. More Info; http://www.ulcnetwork.com/
Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters announces the all new The Official Online Store For The Universal Life Church and the Universal Life Church World Headquarters Christian Book and Gift Store. No one offers such a diversified array of products, supplies or materials for its Ministers through The Official Online Store For The Universal Life Church as the Universal Life Church World Headquarters does. Also, to our knowledge no Church offers as vast a Christian Book and Gift Store to the general public as the Universal Life Church does as well.
The Official Online Store For The Universal Life Church
Click on The Respective Department or Area of Interest
Necessary Ministry Credentials
Optional Church Charter/Congregational Affiliation
Optional Christian or Catholic Titles, Priest
Optional Awards & Certificates of Recognition
Optional Doctorate Degrees
Optional Minister & Wedding Officiant Handbooks
Optional Clergy Apparel and Wearables
Optional Canon Law Library Books
Optional Ministry Supplies - Page 1
Optional Ministry Supplies - Page 2
Optional Ministry Supplies - Page 3
Universal Life Church World Headquarters
Christian Book and Gift Store "Click Here"