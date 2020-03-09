Announcing the First Ever US Coast Guard-Approved Next-Generation Baby Seat Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- The first ever US Coast Guard-approved baby seat is on its way to becoming a reality. A KickStarter campaign to get the Baby Life Seat certified and into production launched on March 6, 2020.



The innovative seat is also the first to be approved by all three government authorities: The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), Coast Guard and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).



"Drowning is responsible for more deaths among children 1-4 than any other cause except congenital anomalies (birth defects)." Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)



When an emergency happens, finding a flotation device for the baby is too late. Baby Life Seat eliminates that worry because it rights itself and keeps the baby above water. It also comes with a GPS location chip that links to a smartphone app. Now if the unthinkable happens, the baby can be found quickly.



"There are 134 million babies born each year with an estimated 1% of them flying on airplanes yearly – that's over 10 million babies with little to no safety devices! The leisure sector in which families travel with their babies is growing at an enormous pace – and still there is no universal government-certified baby carrier for use across every transportation mode," said Mr. Giacoponello.



"What happened if the boat flipped over? If it got hit by a big wave and people and the baby were knocked overboard? What would happen to the baby," Mr. Giacoponello said. "How many people think about an infant life preserver? How many actually strap one to their baby?"



The idea behind the Baby Life Seat is to give parents an option that covers vehicles, boats and planes all in one. That way parents don't have to worry about carrying extra safety equipment for their baby.



"The idea of a GPS locator just makes sense. If an unforeseen water landing happens in a plane, or a boating incident, or even if baby is out with grandma or a babysitter, you know the Baby Life Seat is going to be easy to find," Mr. Giacoponello said. "This is a true revolution in baby safety seats."



About Baby Life Seat

For more information and how to invest in the Baby Life Seat, visit the KickStarter campaign at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/babylifeseat/baby-life-seat . For more information about the Baby Life Seat and the market potential, visit https://www.babylifeseat.com/



Media Contact



Founder, Tom Giacoponello

Baby Life Seat

(610) 259-2800

https://www.babylifeseat.com/

tom@babylifeseat.com