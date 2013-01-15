San Tan Valley, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Announcing the formal launch of Get My Dad a Job. Off the massive success of Get My Mom a Job in the United States and overwhelming customer demand, a new era of job seeking is born.



Get My Dad a Job, a male owned and operated site, caters to the needs of the male professional. As times have changed, companies have changed, so have the typical employment opportunities. Now, the way we find employment should change. Which is why Get My Dad a Job is so needed and necessary. Simply put, like Get My Mom a Job, Get My Dad a Job is revolutionizing the job seekers "seek" and work.



Get My Dad a Job, its' mission is clear. Provide jobs, real jobs, telecommute with hourly or salary pay in every job. That is the Get My Dad a Job guarantee. The work at home industry is and has been filled with everything BUT real jobs!! Get My Dad a Job is changing all all that! Get My Mom a Job was and is a trailblazer for females and female professionals, so is Get My Dad a Job for the male professional.



Sales, Technical, Technical Support, Education, Accountants, Administrative, Customer Service, and Medical. Companies such as Apple, Expedia, Apollo, 1-800 FLOWERS, and Support.com are just a few of the highlighted companies out of the 1000's hiring, telecommute workers immediately!



About Get My Dad a Job

Get My Dad a Job, providing work opportunities for job seekers with 20 years experience. Also providing massive opportunities for those re-entering the workforce maybe after a 20 year absence. There are jobs that need to be hired for immediately. "Search today, interview tomorrow. It is that simple. It is Get My Dad a Job". To find a job today, interested folks may visit http://www.getmydadajob.com or email at info@getmydadajob.com