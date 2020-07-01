Announcing the Immediate Release of CORE AI™ Dashboards for Agencies by SEO Vendor

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2020 -- To help provide agencies with the best service and management interface possible, SEO Vendor has worked to develop and release CORE AI™ Dashboards for Agencies, allowing branded dashboards to assist in ensuring marketing campaigns and client dashboards are fully available and organized in one place. To streamline the processes surrounding content creation and search engine optimization, agencies can access these dashboards and utilize the functions to service an unlimited number of clients and an unlimited number of sub-agencies, comprised of other companies and subsidiary brands.



The MD5 encryption provided by SEO Vendor allows agencies to have secure access to the CORE AI™ agency dashboard, where all projects and plans are displayed in an organized and easy to use manner, allowing increased productivity and the ability to always have documents and files on hand and ready to go. These agency dashboards are marked with brand information and logo, ensuring a personalized and comprehensive experience for clients on the SEO Vendor platform.



CORE AI™ Dashboards for Agencies are also available to give access to sub-agencies, allowing ease of communication and direct content moderating, ensuring a smooth curation and editing process for all subsidiaries that are involved. All information surrounding the client's branding, campaign value, keywords, reports, completed tasks, and tasks that are in progress can be easily viewed. The dashboard provides quick and easy access to clients and sub-clients, accessing the data and viewing the impact search engine optimization has on the client's marketing in seconds.



The CORE AI™ Dashboards for Agencies is just one of the many ways SEO Vendor works to ensure all agencies and clients can get the information and content they need at the moment they need it. This effort is key in providing a positive, transparent and productive experience that monitors all aspects of search engine optimization within a brand's site effectively and efficiently.



