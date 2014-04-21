Announcing the Launch of New Website by Jia Le Beauty Wellness Spa

Bishan, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Jia Le Beauty Pte Ltd announces the launch of its new website Voted as one of the top spa centers in Singapore, Jia Le Beauty Wellness Spa is well known for its superb quality in its customized beauty skincare treatment and wellness therapy options and splendid results at affordable rates. With its commitment and dedication to providing Òjust for youÓ beauty care customization and delivering immediate visible results, Jia Le Beauty Wellness Spa is an accredited spa center manned by highly experienced and reliable professionals. To serve the customers better, the new website features the latest signature treatment offers and online appointment facility as well as online packages providing convenience to customers to buy offer package online and book appointment online. ÒWe strive to deliver quality results to our customers. This includes regular investment on treatment using new technology. Today we are extremely delighted and thrilled to bring you our new website to servce our customers betterÓ, said Ms Yang Rong, founder and CEO of Jia Le Beauty Pte Ltd. ÒSince our website launch, we have received numerous enquiries about our new treatment. This seal of approval is a strong affirmation of our passion in helping customers who are keen to improve their beauty and health. During our launch period from April to May 2014, customers will find high value offers of a wide range of skin care treatments and healing therapies on offer in our website".



About Jia Le Beauty Wellness Spa

Established in the early 2000, Jia Le Beauty Wellness SpaÕs founder Ms. Yang Rong initially sought to provide fusion skin care treatment options, which are particularly suited for people with the Asia Pacific-skin type. Jia Le Beauty Wellness Spa also started as a distributing center for beauty and wellness product brands like Dermalogica and Dr. Matis. But by late 2000, the beauty and wellness center shifted focus as it began researching, developing, and producing its own line of health and beauty products. In 2011, Jia Le Beauty Wellness Spa took off further with its transformation, fostering the creation and innovation of new beauty and wellness therapy and treatment options using biotechnology and melding traditional techniques with modern, state-of-the-art methods. Today, Jia Le Beauty Wellness Spa is one of the popular natural treatment spa centers in Singapore. It is also one of the fastest growing chains, having four outlets located in Bishan, Novena Square2, Toa Payoh, and Seng Kang. Bringing exceptional skin care and top-notch treatment service in the area, Jia Le Beauty Wellness Spa is among the most trusted names in beauty and wellness.



Contact

Jia Le Beauty Pte Ltd

Blk 283 Bishan Street 22, #01-175,Singapore, 570283

Ms Yang Rong/Founder and CEO

jiale-beauty.com

marketing@jiale-beauty.com.sg

(65) 6457 3766

Jia Le Beauty Wellness Spa