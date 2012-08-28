Announcing the Launch of the Sprint Factory T-Shirt Design Competition

Kingston, Jamaica -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- The Sprint Factory T-Shirt Design Competition has been organized to celebrate Track & Field and its significant contribution to the island of Jamaica. The winner of the contest will receive 50,000 Jamaican Dollars and his or her design will be printed on shirts available for sale in Jamaica and across the world. Better yet, part proceeds from the sales of the shirts shall be given to a recognized charitable organization of the winner's choice. All Jamaican citizens are welcome to participate in the competition, and entries will be accepted between August 22, 2012 and October 31, 2012.



The competition coincides with the launch of the Sprint Factory® line of clothing by Zedrin Limited. According to Marc Morgan, organizer of the contest and owner of Zedrin Limited, “it is hoped that the Sprint Factory clothing brand will become a household name in Jamaica and across the world. It is great having Puma, Adidas and Li-Ning sponsoring Jamaican athletes but I think it would be even more wonderful to have a home grown sports brand with international reach and a commitment to building up Jamaica”.



In many senses the Sprint Factory T-Shirt Design Competition reflects its organizer's commitment to Jamaica. After all, the contest will reward and showcase the depth of artistic talent possessed by Jamaicans, and the sale of each shirt will raise money for charity in Jamaica. To learn more about the contest you can visit http://www.jamaicadesigncompetition.com.



Contact

Email: contest@zedrin.com

http://www.jamaicadesigncompetition.com